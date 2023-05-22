Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Puerto Rico National Guardsmen perform medical and casualty evacuation during CENTAM Guard 2023 [Image 14 of 16]

    Puerto Rico National Guardsmen perform medical and casualty evacuation during CENTAM Guard 2023

    SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Puerto Rico National Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Ramses Trujillo Adames, crew chief with A Co. 169th General Support Aviation Battalion, looks out the window of a UH-60 Blackhawk during a casualty evacuation mission during phase two of exercise CENTAM Guardian 2023 (CG23) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 26, 2023. CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 10:40
    Location: SANTO DOMINGO, DO 
    This work, Puerto Rico National Guardsmen perform medical and casualty evacuation during CENTAM Guard 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    U.S. Southern Command
    CENTAM Guardian
    CENTAM Guardian 23

