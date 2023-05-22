Puerto Rico National Guardsmen perform medical and casualty evacuation during CENTAM Guard 2023

Puerto Rico National Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Ramses Trujillo Adames, crew chief with A Co. 169th General Support Aviation Battalion, looks out the window of a UH-60 Blackhawk during a casualty evacuation mission during phase two of exercise CENTAM Guardian 2023 (CG23) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 26, 2023. CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)
