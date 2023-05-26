Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam Shipboard Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Antietam Shipboard Operations

    JAPAN

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230528-N-KW492-0080 SAGAMI WAN (May 28, 2023) Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Vinicios Fernandes, from Tampa, Florida, transfers blade pole gear on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in Sagami Wan, May 28, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

