230528-N-KW492-0080 SAGAMI WAN (May 28, 2023) Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Vinicios Fernandes, from Tampa, Florida, transfers blade pole gear on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in Sagami Wan, May 28, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2023 05:32
|Photo ID:
|7822428
|VIRIN:
|230528-N-KW492-0080
|Resolution:
|5839x3893
|Size:
|921.2 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Antietam Shipboard Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
