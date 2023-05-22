230528-N-KW492-0041 SAGAMI WAN (May 28, 2023) Machinist's Mate 1st Class Shi Cheng, from New York, operates a hangar door air motor switch in the helo hangar of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in Sagami Wan, May 28, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 05:32 Photo ID: 7822424 VIRIN: 230528-N-KW492-0041 Resolution: 5989x3993 Size: 844.58 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Antietam Shipboard Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.