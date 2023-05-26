Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day at Camp Arifjan [Image 2 of 3]

    Memorial Day at Camp Arifjan

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members from various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces present the colors during a Memorial Day event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 25, 2023. The event provided an opportunity for U.S. service branches and partner nations to gather and lay wreaths to commemorate the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2020
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 05:24
    Photo ID: 7822416
    VIRIN: 230525-F-EP384-1016
    Resolution: 4503x2997
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    This work, Memorial Day at Camp Arifjan [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Breanna Diaz, identified by DVIDS

    CENTCOM
    Memorial Day
    Kuwait
    Joint Operations
    Ali Al Salem
    386aew

