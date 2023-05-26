Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day at Camp Arifjan [Image 1 of 3]

    Memorial Day at Camp Arifjan

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, Area Support Group commander, poses with Kuwaiti Police during a Memorial Day event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 25, 2023. The event provided an opportunity for U.S. service branches and partner nations to gather and lay wreaths to commemorate the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

