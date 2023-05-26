U.S. Army Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, Area Support Group commander, poses with Kuwaiti Police during a Memorial Day event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 25, 2023. The event provided an opportunity for U.S. service branches and partner nations to gather and lay wreaths to commemorate the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 05:24 Photo ID: 7822415 VIRIN: 230525-F-EP384-1070 Resolution: 2088x1670 Size: 448.36 KB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial Day at Camp Arifjan [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Breanna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.