Service members and their families relax and reconnect with loved ones at the USO on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 28 May, 2023. The USO recently opened after Typhoon Mawar struck the island of Guam leaving many without power or water. The staff provided A/C, Wi-Fi, snacks and a place to relax. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2023 03:24
|Photo ID:
|7822379
|VIRIN:
|140228-F-LU725-1080
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Typhoon Mawar Recovery [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Esteban Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
