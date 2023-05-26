Typhoon Mawar Recovery

Kaylene Dietrich, USO center operations specialist, greets a family as they enter the USO on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 28 May, 2023. The USO recently opened after Typhoon Mawar struck the island of Guam leaving many without power or water. The staff provided A/C, Wi-Fi, snacks and a place to relax. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)

