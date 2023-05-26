Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Mawar Recovery [Image 5 of 10]

    Typhoon Mawar Recovery

    GUAM

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Commissary patrons move through the aisles looking for needed supplies on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 28 May, 2023. The commissary reopened for the first time offering dry goods and nonperishable foods after Typhoon Mawar struck the island of Guam leaving many without power or water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 03:24
    This work, Typhoon Mawar Recovery [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Esteban Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mawar

