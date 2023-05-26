Commissary patrons move through the aisles looking for needed supplies on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 28 May, 2023. The commissary reopened for the first time offering dry goods and nonperishable foods after Typhoon Mawar struck the island of Guam leaving many without power or water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 03:24 Photo ID: 7822377 VIRIN: 140228-F-LU725-1057 Resolution: 7246x4836 Size: 1.64 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Typhoon Mawar Recovery [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Esteban Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.