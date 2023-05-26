U.S. Coast Guard continues recovery operations in Guam

Petty Officer 1st Class Linn Pitt, a Marine Science Technician from Coast Guard District 14, conducts harbor assessments in Guam on May 28, 2023, following Typhoon Mawar. Multiple crews continue checking local harbors to ensure that vessels are accounted for, and status updates are maintained. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham)

