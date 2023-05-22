Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard continues recovery operations in Guam [Image 34 of 36]

    U.S. Coast Guard continues recovery operations in Guam

    GUAM

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Petty Officer 1st Class Linn Pitt, a Marine Science Technician from Coast Guard District 14, conducts harbor assessments in Guam on May 28, 2023, following Typhoon Mawar. Multiple crews continue checking local harbors to ensure that vessels are accounted for, and status updates are maintained. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 02:16
