U.S. Coast Guard continues recovery operations in Guam, opens Port of Guam

The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) returns to Guam as crews continue recovery operations in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas on May 28, 2023. Typhoon Mawar hit Guam with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and gusts of up to 165 mph, the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham)

