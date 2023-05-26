U.S. Coast Guard continues recovery operations in Guam, opens Port of Guam

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia and USCGC Sequoia (WPB 215) welcome the 154-foot Fast Response Cutters back to Guam as they continue recovery operations in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas on May 28, 2023. Typhoon Mawar hit Guam with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and gusts of up to 165 mph, the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

Date Taken: 05.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 Location: GU