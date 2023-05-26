Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard continues recovery operations in Guam, opens Port of Guam [Image 29 of 36]

    U.S. Coast Guard continues recovery operations in Guam, opens Port of Guam

    GUAM

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia and USCGC Sequoia (WPB 215) welcome the 154-foot Fast Response Cutters back to Guam as they continue recovery operations in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas on May 28, 2023. Typhoon Mawar hit Guam with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and gusts of up to 165 mph, the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    U.S. Coast Guard Post-Typhoon Mawar Update 3

    recovery
    Coast Guard
    Mawar

