Marines jam out at Union Station

U.S. Marines with Marine Band San Diego perform at Union Station as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Anabel Abreu Rodriguez)

