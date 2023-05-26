Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines jam out at Union Station [Image 2 of 4]

    Marines jam out at Union Station

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Anabel Abreu Rodriguez 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marines with Marine Band San Diego perform at Union Station as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Anabel Abreu Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 00:17
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Los Angeles
    Band
    Union Station
    LAFW2023
    LA Fleet Week 23

