U.S. Marines, Sailors visit Disneyland during Fleet Week

U.S. Marines and Sailors participating in Los Angeles Fleet Week stand at attention during a Flag Retreat Ceremony at Disneyland Park as part of LA Fleet Week in Anaheim, California, May 26, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alize Sotelo)

