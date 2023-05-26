The U.S. Navy Band Northeast performs in Times Square for Fleet Week New York 2023, May 27, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2023 23:29
|Photo ID:
|7822237
|VIRIN:
|230527-N-Z0368-0009
|Resolution:
|4678x3407
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT