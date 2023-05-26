Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 2 of 5]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Alston 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    The U.S. Navy Band Northeast performs in Times Square for Fleet Week New York 2023, May 27, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 23:29
    Photo ID: 7822237
    VIRIN: 230527-N-Z0368-0009
    Resolution: 4678x3407
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FleetWeekNYC

