Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square

Cpl. Nyleen Martin, from New York, center, is invited to perform with U.S. Navy Band Northeast in Times Square in New York for Fleet Week New York 2023, May 27, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston)

