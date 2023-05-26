Navy EOD at LAFW

LOS ANGELES (May 26, 2023) A sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One shows a young visitor how to play tic-tac-toe with a diver during L.A. Fleet Week 2023, May 26, 2023. L.A. Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

