EAST CHINA SEA (May 25, 2023) – Hull Technician 1st Class Raul Perez, from Visalia, California, participates in a pipe-patching simulation during damage control training on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the East China Sea, May 25. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.27.2023 22:56 Photo ID: 7822231 VIRIN: 230525-N-UA460-0217 Resolution: 4292x2639 Size: 924.76 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.