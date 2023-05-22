EAST CHINA SEA (May 25, 2023) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Logan Bunner, from Littleton, Colorado, dresses out in a firefighting ensemble during damage control training on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the East China Sea, May 25. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2023 22:56
|Photo ID:
|7822230
|VIRIN:
|230525-N-UA460-0160
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|986.06 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
