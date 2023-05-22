USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Damage Control Training

EAST CHINA SEA (May 25, 2023) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Logan Bunner, from Littleton, Colorado, dresses out in a firefighting ensemble during damage control training on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the East China Sea, May 25. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

