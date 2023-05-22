Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Damage Control Training

    EAST CHINA SEA

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (May 25, 2023) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Logan Bunner, from Littleton, Colorado, dresses out in a firefighting ensemble during damage control training on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the East China Sea, May 25. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

