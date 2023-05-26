Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Eisenhower Park [Image 6 of 7]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Eisenhower Park

    EAST MEADOW, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Heather Atherton 

    1st Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Raheem Edwards, with the 1st Marine Corps District, assists a guest in the use of a flight simulator at a Fleet Week New York 2023 event, at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, New York, May 27, 2023. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the Marine Corps’ operational capabilities, demonstrate its roles as a sea service, educate and connect with the public, and motivate potential new recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Heather Atherton)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 22:30
    Photo ID: 7822213
    VIRIN: 230527-M-MK605-127
    Resolution: 3200x4480
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: EAST MEADOW, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Eisenhower Park [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Heather Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    challenge
    leadership
    Recruiting
    Semper Fi
    Fleet Week NYC
    New York Marines

