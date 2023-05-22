Fleet Week New York 2023: Eisenhower Park

Long Island natives observe the landing and tour United States Marine Corps and Navy Helicopters during a Fleet Week New York 2023 event, at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, New York, May 27, 2023. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the Marine Corps’ operational capabilities, demonstrate its roles as a sea service, educate and connect with the public, and motivate potential new recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Heather Atherton)

