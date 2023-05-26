Marine Band visits Brea Senior Center

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Matthew Shelton, a trumpet player with Marine Band San Diego, plays the trumpet at Brea Senior Center during Los Angeles Fleet Week in Brea, California, May 26, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

