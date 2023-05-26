Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Band visits Brea Senior Center [Image 2 of 14]

    Marine Band visits Brea Senior Center

    BREA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Matthew Shelton, a trumpet player with Marine Band San Diego, plays the trumpet at Brea Senior Center during Los Angeles Fleet Week in Brea, California, May 26, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 22:36
    Location: BREA, CA, US 
    Los Angeles
    Marine Band
    LAFW2023
    LA Fleet Week 23
    Brea Senior Center

