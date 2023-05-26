U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, pose for a photo with members of the local community during Los Angeles Fleet Week in San Pedro, California, May 26, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Migel Reynosa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.27.2023 21:01 Photo ID: 7822187 VIRIN: 230526-M-PI941-1282 Resolution: 6316x4211 Size: 11.61 MB Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines, Sailors Host an Exhibition during LA Fleet Week [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.