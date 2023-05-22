Marines, Sailors Host an Exhibition during LA Fleet Week

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jonathan Williams, a section chief with 3rd Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division, discusses the operation of a M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer with a member of the local community during Los Angeles Fleet Week in San Pedro, California, May 26, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Migel Reynosa)

