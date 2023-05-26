A Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Fire and Emergency Services firefighter exits a cloud of smoke after extinguishing hot spots on Joint Base MDL, N.J., April 13, 2023. Joint Base MDL, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and local firefighters unified to contain a major wildfire that burned approximately 3,859 acres of wooded area in Manchester Township. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

Date Taken: 04.13.2023
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US