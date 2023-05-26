Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildfire

    Wildfire

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    A Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Fire and Emergency Services firefighter exits a cloud of smoke after extinguishing hot spots on Joint Base MDL, N.J., April 13, 2023. Joint Base MDL, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and local firefighters unified to contain a major wildfire that burned approximately 3,859 acres of wooded area in Manchester Township. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

    New Jersey
    firefighter
    wildfire
    forest fire
    Joint Base MDL

