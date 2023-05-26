Marines, Sailors celebrate start of LA Fleet Week

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division play blackjack during the casino night at the Battleship USS Iowa Museum to celebrate the beginning of Los Angeles Fleet Week in San Pedro, California, May 25, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

