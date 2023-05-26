Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week NY at Eisenhower Park [Image 4 of 4]

    Fleet Week NY at Eisenhower Park

    EAST MEADOW, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Mullen 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Christopher Johnson displays an MH-60T Jayhawk to community members in Eisenhower Park as part of a community engagement during Fleet Week New York, May 27, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James D. Mullen)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 18:20
    Photo ID: 7822077
    VIRIN: 230527-N-ON707-1165
    Resolution: 5275x3517
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: EAST MEADOW, NY, US 
