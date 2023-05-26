Members of Explosive Ordnance Unit Group 2 fast-rope from MH-60S Seahawks attached to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, in Eisenhower Park as part of a community engagement during Fleet Week New York, May 27, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James D. Mullen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.27.2023 18:20 Photo ID: 7822075 VIRIN: 230527-N-ON707-1054 Resolution: 5265x3510 Size: 3.46 MB Location: EAST MEADOW, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week NY at Eisenhower Park [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.