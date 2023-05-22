JB MDL brings back 'Power in the Pines' after five-year hiatus

Coast Guardsmen perform an aerial demonstration May 21, 2023, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Power in the Pines returned after a five-year hiatus with the Air and Space Open House, May 19-21 at Joint Base MDL. The ASOH is the largest public event held at JB MDL, showcasing air superiority from both the ground and sky. The flight line also displayed a variety of aircraft from many services of the military, as well as their guard and reserve components. These visuals served as a representation of JB MDL’s commitment to working with Joint Partners daily to support our national defense, and to thank the local community for its continued support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Austin Knox)

