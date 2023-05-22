Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL brings back 'Power in the Pines' after five-year hiatus [Image 1 of 3]

    JB MDL brings back 'Power in the Pines' after five-year hiatus

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    The crowd looks to the sky during an air show performance on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 21, 2023. Power in the Pines returned after a five-year hiatus with the Air and Space Open House, May 19-21, at Joint Base MDL. The ASOH is the largest public event held at JB MDL, showcasing air superiority from both the ground and sky. The flight line also displayed a variety of aircraft from many services of the military, as well as their guard and reserve components. These visuals served as a representation of JB MDL’s commitment to working with Joint Partners daily to support our national defense, and to thank the local community for its continued support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Austin Knox)

    This work, JB MDL brings back 'Power in the Pines' after five-year hiatus [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    crowd
    New Jersey
    Air Show
    people
    Joint Base MDL

