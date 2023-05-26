Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Celebrates Asian And Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 33 of 35]

    Nimitz Celebrates Asian And Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230527-N-XK462-1081 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 27, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors perform a traditional haka dance during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration in the aft mess decks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    This work, Nimitz Celebrates Asian And Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 35 of 35], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

