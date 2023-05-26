Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Event

230527-N-PA221-1041 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 27, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors perform a traditional dance during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration in the aft mess decks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

