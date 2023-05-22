Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar

Airmen clear debris following a typhoon at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 26, 2023. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm, producing winds of at least 130 miles per hour, making it one of the stronger typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

