Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Fox and Friends [Image 3 of 4]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Fox and Friends

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Musician 1st Class Everett Cencich plays the saxophone during a live set on Fox and Friends May 27, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 12:04
    Photo ID: 7821760
    VIRIN: 230527-N-XI307-1056
    Resolution: 3842x2744
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Fox and Friends [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Fox and Friends
    Fleet Week New York 2023: Fox and Friends
    Fleet Week New York 2023: Fox and Friends
    Fleet Week New York 2023: Fox and Friends

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usnavy
    Fleetweeknyc
    FWNY2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT