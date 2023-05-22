Fleet Week New York 2023: Fox and Friends

Musician 1st Class Everett Cencich plays the saxophone during a live set on Fox and Friends May 27, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
