Fleet Week New York 2023: Fox and Friends

Fox News anchor, Joey Jones, interviews Operations Specialist 1st Class Justin Maynard, assigned to the amphibious assault ship, USS Wasp (LHD 1), during Fox and Friends, May 27, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

