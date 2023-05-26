Coast Guard concludes search efforts for missing man near Nassau, Bahamas

A graphic of search patterns conducted by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrews to assist the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s search and rescue efforts of Cameron Robbins near Nassau, Bahamas, from May 25, 2023 to May 26, 2023. Royal Bahamas Defence Force crews suspended active search efforts pending further developments on May 26, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard illustration)

