    Coast Guard concludes search efforts for missing man near Nassau, Bahamas

    Coast Guard concludes search efforts for missing man near Nassau, Bahamas

    NASSAU, BAHAMAS

    05.27.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A graphic of search patterns conducted by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrews to assist the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s search and rescue efforts of Cameron Robbins near Nassau, Bahamas, from May 25, 2023 to May 26, 2023. Royal Bahamas Defence Force crews suspended active search efforts pending further developments on May 26, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard illustration)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 10:42
    Photo ID: 7821744
    VIRIN: 230527-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 1750x1026
    Size: 214.28 KB
    Location: NASSAU, BS 
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard concludes search efforts for missing man near Nassau, Bahamas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Bahamas
    District 7
    RBDF

