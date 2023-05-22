Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Conducts Flight Ops [Image 2 of 5]

    USS America Conducts Flight Ops

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.18.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 26, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Micah Callwood, from New Haven, Connecticut, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) prepares an F-35B Lightning II aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE) to take off of the ship’s flight deck, while sailing underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2016
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 05:57
    Photo ID: 7821658
    VIRIN: 230526-N-BX791-1048
    Resolution: 5368x3579
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Ops [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Conducts Flight Ops
    USS America Conducts Flight Ops
    USS America Conducts Flight Ops
    USS America Conducts Flight Ops
    USS America Conducts Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    f-35
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT