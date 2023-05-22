USS America Conducts Flight Ops

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 26, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Micah Callwood, from New Haven, Connecticut, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) prepares an F-35B Lightning II aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE) to take off of the ship’s flight deck, while sailing underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

