Guam Recovers from Typhoon Mawar

SANTA RITA, Guam (May 26, 2023) - A uniformed service member directs traffic outside U.S. Naval Base Guam, May 26.



A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West, or Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Mawar. The typhoon moved through the area as a category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the islands since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002.



(U.S. Navy photo by Rachel Landers)

