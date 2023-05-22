TUMON, Guam (May 25, 2023) - A Guam sign is strewn about the Governor Joseph Flores Beach Park in Tumon, May 25.



A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West, or Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Mawar. The typhoon moved through the area as a category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the islands since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002.

(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.27.2023 00:42 Photo ID: 7821544 VIRIN: 230525-D-LS152-403 Resolution: 2100x1402 Size: 1006.86 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Recovers from Typhoon Mawar [Image 7 of 7], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.