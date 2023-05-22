MANGILAO, Guam (May 25, 2023) - Sailors from Helicopter Sea-Combat Squadron TWO FIVE check in on their team members in the morning following an overnight onslaught by Typhoon Mawar.



A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West, or Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Mawar. The typhoon moved through the area as a category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the islands since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)

This work, Guam Recovers from Typhoon Mawar, by Shaina Marie ONeal