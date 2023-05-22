Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Region Marianas Cleans Up After Typhoon Mawar [Image 4 of 7]

    Joint Region Marianas Cleans Up After Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (May 27, 2023) - Sailors from Joint Region Marianas (JRM) remove damaged carpet at JRM headquarters, May 27.

    A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West, or Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Mawar. The typhoon moved through the area as a category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the islands since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

