    CJRM Receives Typhoon Mawar Recovery Updates [Image 1 of 7]

    CJRM Receives Typhoon Mawar Recovery Updates

    GUAM

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (May 26, 2023) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson holds a commander’s update brief with military leaders across the island at JRM headquarters in Asan, May 26.

    Andersen Air Force Base, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, U.S. Naval Base Guam, and tenant commands and units reported the latest status of operations.

    A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West, or Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Mawar. The typhoon moved through the area as a category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the islands since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
