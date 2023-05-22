Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Returns from Sea Trials [Image 3 of 3]

    George Washington Returns from Sea Trials

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Russell 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) transits through the Atlantic Ocean May 24, 2023. George Washington was underway after completing its mid-life refueling and complex overhaul and sea trials, a comprehensive test of the ship’s system and technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas A. Russell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 22:54
    Photo ID: 7821467
    VIRIN: 230525-N-NR343-1005
    Resolution: 5459x3639
    Size: 10.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Returns from Sea Trials [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nicholas Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington Returns from Sea Trials
    George Washington Returns from Sea Trials
    George Washington Returns from Sea Trials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    CVN73
    Sea Trials
    USS George Washington
    USSGW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT