George Washington Returns from Sea Trials

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) transits through the Atlantic Ocean May 24, 2023. George Washington was underway after completing its mid-life refueling and complex overhaul and sea trials, a comprehensive test of the ship’s system and technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas A. Russell)

