General Counsel of the Navy, John P. Coffey, addresses guests during a reception hosted by the New York Council Navy League at the New York Athletic Club May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 22:37 Photo ID: 7821459 VIRIN: 230526-N-XI307-1428 Resolution: 4644x3317 Size: 4.01 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week New York 2023 Visits Navy League [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.