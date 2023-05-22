Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2023 Visits Navy League [Image 2 of 3]

    Fleet Week New York 2023 Visits Navy League

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    President, New York Council Navy League, Frank Russo Jr., speaks to Commander, United States Fleet Forces, Adm. Daryl Caudle, and his wife during a reception hosted by the New York Council Navy League at the New York Athletic Club, May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

