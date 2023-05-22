President, New York Council Navy League, Frank Russo Jr., speaks to Commander, United States Fleet Forces, Adm. Daryl Caudle, and his wife during a reception hosted by the New York Council Navy League at the New York Athletic Club, May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 22:37
|Photo ID:
|7821458
|VIRIN:
|230526-N-XI307-1491
|Resolution:
|4755x3396
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2023 Visits Navy League [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT