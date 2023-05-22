Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Adm. Daryl Caudle, rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange with NATO and Fleet allies and partners as part of Fleet Week New York, May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 22:37 Photo ID: 7821451 VIRIN: 230526-N-QE928-1455 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 768.72 KB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week New York 2023 at New York Stock Exchange [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Erika Kugler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.