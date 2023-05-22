2nd Fleet Commander visits Italian Frigate during Fleet Week New York

New York, NY - Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, signs the guest book of the Italian Navy frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 594) during a tour of the ship, May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

