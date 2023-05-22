2nd Fleet Commander visits Italian Frigate during Fleet Week New York

New York, NY - Commander, 2nd Naval Division, Italian Rear Adm. Giacinto Scianda briefs Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, aboard the Italian Navy frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 594) May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

